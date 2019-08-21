Wood River police arrest three during search of house

Hart, Ladd, Livingston

Three suspects are facing charges after an undercover investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wood River officers executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Grand Avenue. Police arrested Kelly A. Hart, 41, who was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) during an undercover drug investigation by the drug unit. Bond was set at $60,000. Hart also had outstanding drug warrants for her arrest in Madison County and Jersey County. Hart was taken into custody during the search warrant and transported to the Wood River City Jail.

Also taken into custody at the home, during the search warrant, was Graham J. Ladd, 24, and Gregory A. Livingston, 35. Ladd had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the city of Wood River for failure to appear in court on a theft. Livingston had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. He also had an outstanding warrant from Jersey County. Ladd and Livingston were taken to the Wood River City Jail and eventually transported to the Madison County Jail.

Hart, Ladd, and Livingston all listed the house as their place of residence. None of the individuals are listed on the city’s occupancy permit. Jacqueline L. Ladd, 60, is the sole listed occupant of the residence. She was issued a citation for occupancy permit violation.

As a result of the search warrant, more charges may be forthcoming after results are obtained from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

The East Alton Police Department assisted the Wood River Police Department during the search warrant.

