Wood River police release video of armed robbery

The Wood River Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at approximately 7:52 p.m. Wednesday at Verizon Wireless, 623 Wesley Drive.

An employee reported she had just been robbed at gunpoint. She advised two men came into the store presenting a silver handgun and requesting iPhones in the case. No other employees or customers were in the store.

The employee described the suspects as two black males approximately in their 20s, of thin to medium build, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches . Both were wearing ball caps and bright yellow work vests. One had a white hoodie pulled up over his hat. One suspect has a beard.

The employee was not injured.

The suspects left the area in a black, GMC sport-utility vehicle, possibly a Terrain. The suspect drove out of the parking lot and turned east toward Illinois 111.

The suspects were not located. A search of the area for evidence was done. The vest and clothing items were recovered. A brown and blonde wig was also recovered to be processed for evidence.

A segment of video from the robbery is being released to assist with the investigation.

Detectives with the Wood River Police Department are actively working the investigation. If anyone has information, contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114.

