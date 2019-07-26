Wood River police search house, arrest two

Murrell and Taylor

Wood River police arrested two suspects on drug charges Thursday after executing a search warrant in the 500 block of Hamilton Avenue.

At 6:41 a.m., the Wood River Police Department executed a drug search warrant obtained as a result of an undercover operation conducted by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit.

Police took two people into custody during the search warrant: Chad L. Taylor, 33; and Shanna M. Murrell, 33, both of the 500 block of Hamilton Avenue.

The drug unit obtained the search warrant after making an undercover illegal narcotic purchase from Taylor. A warrant and criminal information were issued against Taylor on July 5 for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Circuit Judge Kyle Napp set bond at $80,000.

Illegal narcotics were found in the possession of Taylor and Murrell during the search warrant. The information was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A warrant and criminal information were issued Thursday against Taylor and Murrell for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Associate Judge Janet Heflin set bond at $15,000 each.

Taylor and Murrell were taken to the Wood River City Jail and remain in custody.

“The Wood River Police Department will continue to serve the good people who live in this community,” Police Chief Brad Wells said in a press release. “Those who choose to sell illegal narcotics within the city limits of the city of Wood River will continue to get the attention of the Wood River Police Department.”

