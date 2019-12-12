Wood River woman accused of intentionally overdosing mother-in-law

Amy L. Melchert

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges Thursday against a Wood River woman for the intentional overdose of her mother-in-law.

Amy L. Melchert, 47, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Class M felonies, and one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. She was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for administering a lethal dose of a controlled substance with the intent to kill and knowing that such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm. Amy L. Melchert, daughter-in-law of the deceased victim, was a registered nurse responsible for her care.

At approximately 5:46 p.m. June 12, the Wood River Police Department responded to a death investigation at 503 E. Ferguson Ave. Deputy Coroner Sakina Vernor of the Madison County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene to investigate the hospice case death of Wilma J. Melchert, 86. Vernor noticed discrepancies with medication belonging to the decedent, along with witness statements made.

After an investigation and search warrant obtained by the Wood River Police Department, detectives determined recently purchased prescription narcotics prescribed to Wilma J. Melchert were missing. Following an autopsy and toxicology screening, her death was ruled a homicide from an overdose of morphine.

“In the most fragile times of our lives, we place our trust in those around us who we expect will take the greatest care,” Gibbons said. “A betrayal of that trust can have devastating consequences. The allegations in this case represent a terrifying breach of that trust and need to be brought to light for all to see and for a court and jury to hear.”

Gibbons commended the hard work of his prosecutor Assistant State’s Attorney Kerri Davis of the Violent Crimes Unit and the other departments involved.

“I am grateful to Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn and Deputy Vernor, and the rest of the staff, for their quick and decisive action in this death investigation and for all of the hard work of the investigators from the Wood River Police Department, including Chief Wells and Deputy Chief Johnson. Without their dedication to duty and commitment to justice, this case may have never come to light.”

Amy L. Melchert’s bail has been set at $500,000 by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. If convicted, because of the age of the victim, the sentencing range is 20-120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The penalty for drug-induced homicide is a minimum of 15 years with a maximum of 30 years.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless found guilty.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter