Wood River woman charged with five felonies for allegedly hitting parked vehicles

A Wood River woman was charged Friday with five felonies for allegedly driving under the influence and striking nine parked vehicles.

Susan M. Garrett, 39, was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence and four felony counts of criminal damage to property over $500.

At 2:50 a.m. Thursday, the Wood River Police Department was notified of a traffic crash in the 600 block of Second Street. Upon officer arrival, it was determined Garret was driving a white sport-utility vehicle and had struck five parked vehicles in the 600 block of Second Street.

Further investigation revealed Garrett had struck four other parked vehicles in the area of George and Beach streets.

The investigation into Garrett’s condition led to her arrest for driving under the influence. Garrett also struck a fence, pole, and a retaining wall in her travels.

Garrett was held in the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges. Garrett was also issued traffic citations as a result of the incident.

Bond was set at $50,000 on Garrett.

