Crowder installed as second vice president of Illinois Judges Association

Retired Madison County Circuit Court Judge Barb Crowder was installed as second vice-president of the Illinois Judges Association during the annual meeting May 31 at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

The association represents 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges and was founded in 1972 to provide services, support, and education to its member judges and raise public understanding of the state’s judicial system.

Crowder was a judge for 20 years and is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Madison County Bar Association. She is a past president of the Illinois Judges Foundation and serves on its Board of Directors. She is the immediate past chair of the Civil Practice and Procedure Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association.

The association also installed other new officers for 2019-20 at the annual meeting:

President: Retired Judge Margaret J. Mullen, Retired Judge, Lake County

First Vice President: Judge Diane Shelley, Cook County

Third Vice President: Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke, 1st Appellate District

Secretary: Justice David Overstreet, 5th Appellate District

Treasurer: Judge Mary Colleen Roberts, Cook County

