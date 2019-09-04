Crowe’s office collecting old cellphones to benefit troops

State Sen. Rachelle Crowe’s (D-Glen Carbon) district office in Wood River is a new drop-off location for the nonprofit Cell Phones for Soldiers organization.

“This program provides a secure way to dispose of unwanted electronic devices while benefiting those who protect our freedom overseas,” said Crowe, a member of the Senate’s Veterans Affairs Committee.

The nonprofit collects old, broken cellphones and tablets and sends them to be refurbished or recycled. Proceeds from those sales are used to send prepaid international calling cards to our troops and to provide emergency funding to veterans. All cellphone donations are tax-deductible.

Crowe’s district office is in Wood River City Hall at 111 N. Wood River Ave., Suite A. Hours are from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Visit CellPhonesForSoldiers.com for more information or to find another drop-off location.

