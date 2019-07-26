Crowe announces literacy grants for Lewis and Clark Community College

Crowe

Lewis and Clark Community College will receive a total of $113,300 in state grants, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced Friday.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White awarded the grant through the Adult Literacy Grant Program, which helps learners develop and enhance their reading, math, writing and English-language skills.

“Ensuring all adults have adequate resources in literacy and other English-language skills provides them the support they need to lead successful lives,” Crowe said. “I am grateful that the secretary of state continues to prioritize theses significant programs.”

Lewis and Clark Community College will be receiving $63,300 for Project READ and $50,000 for the Alton Area Family Literacy Program for a total of $113,300.

A total of 14,352 learners will be served by adult literacy programs around the state. A total of 6,086 volunteer tutors will provide training for learners putting them on the path to lifelong learning. Adult literacy projects help adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their reading, writing, math or use of English as a new language.

“An estimated 2.1 million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 113 local literacy projects that will allow adult learners to achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. I will continue to do all I can to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”

In total, the secretary of state’s office awarded $5.6 million in grants to adult literacy programs around the state.

