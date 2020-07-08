Crowe announces local grant recipients for adult literacy programs

× Expand Tatyana Tomsickova Tomsickova - stock.adobe.com Adorable little boy, sitting in a book store Adorable little boy, sitting in a book store, looking at books

In an effort to promote statewide literacy, the secretary of state has announced its grant recipients, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) congratulates two Metro East programs and encourages experienced, local tutors to volunteer.

“By funding grant programs in a statewide effort to support adults overcoming literacy barriers, Illinois is ensuring people have adequate resources for learning to communicate effectively,” Crowe said. “I encourage members of our community with a passion for educating to consider applying for a volunteer tutoring position.”

Local recipients and grant amounts in the 56th Senate District include $113,045 for Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey and $48,177 for the Metro East Literacy Project in O’Fallon, totaling $161,222.

According to the secretary of state’s office, more than 13,500 students will be served by adult literacy programs throughout Illinois. Supported by $5.6 million in state funds, the programs will depend on nearly 6,000 volunteer tutors to provide skills training for students.

Adult literacy projects focus on improving reading, writing and math and are targeted at Illinois adults who read below the 9th-grade level or speak English at a beginning level.

Prospective tutors can contact the Illinois Adult Learning Hotline at 1-800-321-9511.

