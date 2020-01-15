Crowe applauds state library grants

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

Six local school districts will receive more than $14,000 in grants through the Illinois secretary of state’s School Library Grant program, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced.

The grants, which are issued by the Illinois State Library, are meant to help public schools offer more library books and materials to students.

“School libraries have the tools to increase a child’s lifelong learning and literacy skills, enabling their individual social participation both in the classroom and at home,” Crowe said. “I applaud our state for recognizing the importance of providing our children with the opportunity to find a passion for reading.”

Schools receiving school library grants include:

Alton School District – $4,395

Collinsville School District – $2,877

Granite City School District – $4,280

Central School District, O’Fallon – $750

Roxana School District – $1,302

East Alton-Wood River School District – $750

School libraries can use the funds to acquire fiction and nonfiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, and library subscriptions to electronic resources, as well as to improve technology by purchasing new computers or improving WiFi connectivity.

