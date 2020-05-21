Crowe applauds suspension of proposed rule to penalize businesses

Crowe

After echoing constituents’ concerns about the Illinois Department of Public Health’s rule to charge small business owners who defy the governor’s executive order with a misdemeanor, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is applauding the decision to rescind its enforcement.

“State leaders should be helping struggling business owners in every way imaginable, not proposing stricter consequences on them,” Crowe said. “Expecting state’s attorneys, law enforcement and local governments to enforce rules they weren’t invited to discuss is disrespectful to their responsibilities as community leaders.”

Feeling frustrated by the disregard for business owners and lack of opportunity for local governments to give input, Crowe sent a formal letter to the co-chairs of the bipartisan Joint Committee on Administrative Rules asking them to object and suspend the rule. Subsequently, the governor's administration withdrew the rule.

The rule imposed enforcement from state’s attorneys to charge business owners who defy the governor’s executive order with a Class A misdemeanor with a fine ranging from $75 to $2,500.

Reopenings expand under new version of plan

Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) also said she is pleased with the expansion of openings under phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan.

“While I wish the Southern Region of Illinois could’ve moved to Phase 3 of the state’s reopen plan sooner, I am happy residents have been granted a few aspects we’ve asked of the governor’s administration,” Crowe said. “Following the advice of health experts is key to reopening safely, and it’s encouraging to know Illinois is on the right track.”

The governor announced the following updates to Phase 3, while retaining the local government’s right to establish other restrictions:

Groups of 10 and fewer will be permitted to gather.

Bars and restaurants will have the option to open for outdoor seating only.

All state parks will reopen.

Golf courses can allow groups of four on the same tee times.

Health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness can have classes of up to ten people.

Personal care services, like nail salons, tattoo shops, spas and barbershops, can open with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits.

All retail stores can open their doors to in-person shopping with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits in place.

“With this expansion, we’re granting non-essential business owners the opportunity to follow social distancing measures giving Illinois residents the freedom to eat out, get their hair cut and shop in their favorite unique, small business stores,” Crowe said.

Recognizing its recreational and geographical importance to Metro East residents, Horseshoe Lake State Park in Granite City is permitted to open in Phase 3.

“A group of legislators and I pleaded with the governor’s administration for weeks to come to an agreement to open more state parks,” Crowe said. “Taking our recommendations into consideration to find a solution, I’m proud parks across the state will be opening sooner for residents to enjoy.”

In the coming days, the state and Illinois Department of Public Health will issue formal industry-specific guidance, particularly around workplaces and childcare, for business owners and employees in these and other sectors.

