Crowe asks residents to be aware of signs of abuse during Child Abuse Prevention Month

To help keep children safe from abuse and neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) encourages Illinoisans to become familiar with the warning signs of abuse and explore the resources available to protect children living in potentially violent households.

"Being confined to an abusive household under the state's stay-at-home order could be a traumatizing situation for children," Crowe said. "While prioritizing social distancing, it is critical to check in on younger family members, friends and neighbors to ensure their health and well-being during isolation."

Signs of child mistreatment include unexplained injuries and poor hygiene, according to the Mayo Clinic. Children suffering from abuse may also exhibit withdrawal from friends, changes in school performance, rebellious or aggressive behavior, and depression or anxiety.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected can call the Child Abuse Hotline 24/7 at 800-25-ABUSE (22873) to report the situation. All calls are confidential. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services offers guidance, programs and volunteer opportunities to enable Illinoisans to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect in their neighborhoods. For more information or to take advantage of these resources, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dcfs/safekids/prevention/Pages/index.aspx.

