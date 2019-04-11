Crowe calls for harsher penalties for fatal hit-and-run drivers

Crowe

Distracted drivers who cause a fatal accident and flee the scene face tougher penalties under legislation by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe.

Crowe, a Democrat from Glen Carbon, is pushing to add an aggravating factor to sentencing considerations for those who flee after causing a fatal crash because they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs or were distracted by a cellphone or other device.

“Distracted driving is an epidemic that grows statewide every day,” Crowe said. “This reckless behavior will not be tolerated, and those who do commit such a careless act must be punished properly.”

This measure stems from a 2015 incident in Madison County — in which a man failed to report a fatal crash. Police learned of the crash hours later, and it was established in court the man had been texting while driving.

Current law calls for sentences for failing to report a death to range from probation to 4-15 years in prison at 50 percent of time required to be served. This change in the law would rectify the current law’s opportunity for those charged to not face consequences for their actions.

Crowe and the Madison County’s State’s Attorney’s Office joined forces to craft this legislation to ensure justice for victims and their loved ones.

“This is a matter of life or death, and our office sees the devastation these families experience when justice isn’t served to drivers who refuse to report crashes,” Crystal Uhe, First Assistant State’s Attorney, said. “Adding an aggravated factor to sentencing is a step we hope to discourage this cowardly behavior.”

Aggravating factors can influence a court’s decision to include an imprisoning sentence or increase the chance for a more severe sentence.

Senate Bill 1750 was approved by the Senate on Wednesday and will now be considered by the House.

Senate agrees to create scholarship for vocational students

Crowe also co-sponsored legislation that would make non-traditional students seeking vocational training eligible for a new scholarship program.

“Public education encourages growth for local economic developments and job markets,” Crowe said. “Our state should be incentivizing trade school for students who want different opportunities for their futures.”

The legislation establishes an Adult Vocational Community College Scholarship Program, run by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. To be eligible, a student must be over the age of 30 and unemployed but actively searching for work.

The scholarship would be enough to cover the cost of tuition and fees to attend the community college without exceeding $2,000 per recipient per academic year.

Senate Bill 1167 passed the Senate on Wednesday and will go to the House for further consideration.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter