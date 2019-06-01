Crowe commends Illinois’ commitment to fund education

Crowe

State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) issued the following statement reacting to Illinois’ budget passing both chambers:

“The budget focuses on supporting our students and bringing stability back into our state,” Crowe said. “I commend this General Assembly and the governor for sharing my passion for education and their pledge to invest more in both K-12 and higher education institutions.”

Under the budget beginning July 1, school districts across the state will get $25 million more than required by the new, evidence-based school funding formula – an increase to $375 million from $350 million. A portion of that money, $50 million, is geared toward relieving homeowners of some of their property tax burden.

Higher education will also see a $50 million increase for college grants under the Monetary Award Program, totaling $451 million.

Counties across the state will receive some much-needed funding to cover the cost of probation services and can also find alternate courts when applicable.

“As a former prosecutor, I know the effect of the costs of probation. It’s critical to relieve some of the burden from communities that have been harmed by the effects of incarceration.”

Numerous vital community programs will also see more funding from the state to expand services and increase wages for workers. Specifically, the Project for Autism will get a $500,000 increase to support individuals with autism.

“Illinois has fulfilled its commitment to middle-class families with this budget, by making more investments into education and social services,” Crowe said. “This is a balanced budget, that is being fiscally responsible to taxpayers, and I am proud to support it.”

