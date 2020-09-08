Crowe completes first round of Metro East small business tour

Crowe

To highlight individual social distancing efforts and give business owners an opportunity to voice concerns, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) has completed the first round of her small business tour, visiting nine locally owned businesses in the Metro East.

“From visiting retail employees to optometrists, every business owner I had the pleasure of meeting with is taking the pandemic seriously and imposing mask requirements, social distancing and deep sanitizing,” Crowe said. “My goal with this tour was to highlight their efforts, while also offering a casual conversation in order to have a better understanding of the effects of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To invite different perspectives from business owners and employees in all industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Crowe visited:

Kloss Furniture in Edwardsville

Aphrodite Skin Care in Maryville

Financial Adviser Dustin Jumper’s Edward Jones office in Maryville

Escape Salon & Spa in Edwardsville

Behavioral Health Alternatives in Wood River

Leiber Vision Center in Alton

St. Peter’s Hardware & Rental in Alton

Advanced Outsource Solutions in Alton

Cleveland Heath in Edwardsville

“Several of the businesses I visited were approved for PPP loans, which has relieved some financial stress from payroll and other operating costs,” Crowe said. “To ensure our small businesses aren’t held personally liable, I’m now working to facilitate the loan forgiveness portion.”

Every business will be featured with more information from each visit on Crowe’s Facebook page. Business owners interested in inviting Crowe to tour are encouraged to apply at www.SenatorCrowe.com/.

