Crowe congratulates Summer Book Club readers

State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) recognized the young readers who completed her 2019 Summer Book Club challenge with a pizza party at Novel Idea’s Boardgamery in Granite City.

“I believe summer reading helps encourage children to develop a lifelong reading interest, maintains reading skills and generates an interest in libraries and books,” Crowe said. “Reading through the summer months keeps young minds engaged and rewarding these students for sticking with it was a treat for me as well.”

The Summer Book Club required students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books and return the form to Crowe’s office.

“I also want to thank Boardgamery’s owner Brenda Whitaker for hosting this event with me,” Crowe said. “The venue was perfect, and she couldn’t have been more accommodating.”

For more information on Crowe’s events, visit SenatorCrowe.com or call her district office at (618) 251-9840.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter