Crowe creates scholarship program for adult trade students

Non-traditional students seeking vocational training will be eligible for a new scholarship program under a new law championed by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) signed into law this month.

“Allowing more adults to enroll in a trade program, by giving them an opportunity to receive a scholarship, shows our state’s commitment to strengthen our work force and public services while allowing more people to take advantage of our higher education institutions,” Crowe said.

The legislation establishes an Adult Vocational Community College Scholarship Program, run by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. To be eligible, a student must be older than 30 and unemployed but actively searching for work.

The scholarship would be enough to cover the cost of tuition and fees to attend the community college without exceeding $2,000 per recipient per academic year.

Senate Bill 1167 will be effective for the 2020-2021 academic year.

