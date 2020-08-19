Crowe encourages residents to check out IDPH’s new travel map

Crowe

To aid residents commuting over state lines or planning to travel, the Illinois Department of Public Health has launched an informational travel map, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is urging residents to use it to stay informed of the current COVID-19 status of potential destinations.

“We’re a border community, so I understand interstate travel is a fact of life for many Metro East families, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be cautious,” Crowe said. “Families with travel plans can stay safe by using this new map to keep track of states and counties with higher risk levels for contracting COVID-19.”

Locations with an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater are designated as “higher risk” on the map.

According to IDPH, it is important for travelers to wear a mask, to keep six feet of distance between others, and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

In addition to the map launch announced Monday by IDPH, new mitigation efforts have taken effect in Region 4 including Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Randolph and Washington counties. A full list can be found here.

