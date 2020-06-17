Crowe encourages residents to write cards to veterans

In response to visiting restrictions placed on Illinois veterans’ homes to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs launched a campaign to raise the spirits of military veterans and the staff who care for them, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is encouraging residents to participate.

“Although there is a lot going on in the world, we can’t forget to express support for our veterans,” Crowe said. “I challenge anyone with extra time, students wanting to express their creativity and our most patriotic residents to send uplifting messages of encouragement to our heroes.”

Families, friends, students, veteran service organizations, and other community members from across the state are encouraged to participate in Operation Rising Spirit. Cards, emails, signs and video messages can be sent directly to the homes at the addresses below:

Illinois Veterans' Home at Anna

792 N. Main St., Anna, IL 62906

C/O: Anthony Barnett

Anthony.Barnett2@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans' Home at LaSalle

1015 O'Conor Ave., LaSalle, IL 61301

C/O: Susan Scully

Susan.Scully@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno

1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950

C/O: Dave Pedersen

David.W.Pedersen@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans' Home at Quincy

1707 N. 12th St., Quincy, IL 62301

C/O: Sara Colgrove

Sara.Colgrove@illinois.gov

Prince Home at Manteno

1 Veterans Dr., Manteno, IL 60950

C/O Wali Lewis

Wali.Lewis2@illinois.gov

More information is available on the IDVA website.

