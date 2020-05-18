Crowe encouraging residents to support food drive

Crowe

In response to the lack of inventory available for Metro East residents at food banks, organizers have planned a multi-city community food drive, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is urging residents who can to donate to help those in need.

According to event organizer Tom Anderson, the collection site will be on the corner of Illinois 140 and Texas Boulevard in Bethalto from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. With a drive-through style drop-off plan, volunteers will be accepting donations at that location for Community Hope Center in Bethalto, Crisis Food Center in Alton and Day Spring Four Square Church in South Roxana.

“One scripture has been my only motivation: ‘I was hungry, and you fed me,’” Anderson said.

“With more people experiencing financial strain and uncertainty, families right here in our community are going hungry and urgently need basic essentials,” Crowe said. “Donations will directly support our friends and neighbors.”

The event, named the Karen Rodgers Memorial Food Drive, primarily needs food and other items for single mothers: diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and microwavable meals for children up to age 12. However, all nonperishable food items are being accepted, as well as monetary donations directly to each food bank.

If needed, a rain date is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter