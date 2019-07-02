Crowe hosts food drive to benefit Operation Blessing

Crowe

To provide assistance to the hungry this summer, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is partnering with state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) to bring in nonperishable food items to those in need in the Metro East.

“We can all make a difference right here in our own neighborhoods by donating a few food items to those in need,” Crowe said. “This food will be available to our friends and neighbors who are struggling to find their next meal.”

Nonperishable food items are being collected at Crowe’s office in Wood River, 111 N. Wood River Ave. in Suite A, and also at Bristow’s office in Alton at 102 W. Ninth St. in Suite 104.

Hunger relief is one of the core programs Operation Blessing employs to help families around the world rise up out of poverty. The nonprofit, humanitarian organization, with a branch in Wood River, is dedicated to alleviating human need and suffering in the United States and around the world.

Crowe is also coordinating with the Goshen Market to bring its Beet Box program to Wood River by the end of the month; more details will be available soon.

For questions on district events and constituent services, call Tracy in Crowe’s office at (618) 251-9840.

