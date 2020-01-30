Crowe is state’s first woman to chair Senate Judiciary Committee

Crowe

Bringing a fresh perspective and extensive courtroom experience to a new challenge, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) has been appointed to chair of the Illinois Senate Judiciary Committee, the first woman in state history.

“I am elated to be chosen as the first woman to lead the chamber in this coveted position,” Crowe said. “I’m excited to get started improving fairness and accountability in the Illinois court system for all people and children in our state.”

Crowe previously served as vice-chairperson of the Judiciary Committee under former state Sen. John Mulroe (D-Chicago).

“Senator Mulroe mentored me through committee meetings and my first year in office,” Crowe said. “I thank him for his guidance and preparing me to serve Illinois residents effectively in this new role.”

Crowe got her start in law as a prosecutor in the Violent Crimes Unit at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office before being elected to the Senate in 2018.

