Crowe joins local, state leaders to tour Metro East flood damage

× Expand photo courtesy of Illinois Senate Democrats Local and state leaders gather with members of the Illinois National Guard in Grafton to take a helicopter tour of Mississippi River floodwaters on Tuesday: (front row, from left) John Sullivan, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, state Sen. Steve McClure, and (back row) members of the Illinois National Guard.

State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) toured cities along the Mississippi River that have been affected by the rising water over the last few weeks.

“It was motivating to see each community come together to manage the rising floodwaters,” Crowe said. “I wanted to commend the first responders and volunteers that are working tirelessly to protect their homes, businesses and citizens. IEMA has also done a tremendous job organizing their efforts with the National Guard to keep state resources available for those who are struggling.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency has provided more than 3 million sandbags, more than 2,700 rolls of plastic, 27 pumps and five dozen Illinois Department of Corrections offenders to assist local communities as they fight rising floodwaters and protect the state’s critical infrastructure.

“The state of Illinois will use every resource at its disposal to protect our residents and our communities from devastating floods,” Pritzker said. “As we continue to strengthen our levees in west-central Illinois, we must also plan and prepare for this force of nature to move downstream to our Southern Illinois communities.”

For more information, visit ready.illinois.gov.

