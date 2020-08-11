Crowe launches tour of Metro East small businesses

Crowe

In an effort to drum up support for local businesses and offer an opportunity for owners to share concerns to improve the state’s response to the pandemic, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced she will accept applications to tour small businesses within the 56th District.

“Although the Southern Region is in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, businesses are experiencing difficulty attracting patrons,” Crowe said. “Even as we’re being mindful of safety guidelines, we need to support these businesses that make our local communities unique. With this tour, I hope to highlight the ways owners are prioritizing safety for their employees and guests, while continuing to offer high-quality products and services only found in the Metro East.”

Crowe said she hopes to tour restaurants, retail, and businesses that provide personal services like spas and salons.

Applications are open, and interested business owners can find the application here. Once the application is received, a member of her team will respond with additional details.

Representatives of businesses with questions can call Crowe’s office at (618) 251-9840 or email info@SenatorCrowe.com.

