Crowe seeks coverage of life-saving monitors for children

Crowe

Insurance companies would be required to provide heart and lung monitors to children under legislation being carried by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon).

This legislation expands health coverage on cardiopulmonary monitors for minors who have had complications in the past and remain at a higher risk for other problems.

“Putting a price tag on a child’s health is disgraceful,” Crowe said. “Children living with heart or lung conditions deserve the tools necessary to keep them alive.”

The measure was brought to Crowe by Mary Cope, a resident of Wood River who lost her infant granddaughter, Marlie, after the child was denied a heart monitor. The legislation is named Marlie’s Law in her memory.

“This bill is about saving lives and ensuring that another family does not have to suffer the same heartache that we have,” Cope said.

House Bill 3471 was approved by the Senate Insurance Committee on Wednesday and will go for further consideration before the full Senate.

