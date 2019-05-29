Crowe seeks protections for personal genetic data

Illinois residents’ genetic testing results would be protected under a measure carried by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon).

“As technology advances, we need to respond to new ways it can be improperly used, and the personal data of private citizens is being used inappropriately every day,” Crowe said. “Keeping genetic information confidential is crucial to protecting a person’s right to privacy.”

The legislation prohibits companies that provide direct-to-consumer commercial genetic testing, such as Ancestry.com and 23andMe, from sharing any test results with health or life insurance companies without the consumer’s consent.

The number of people who have had their DNA analyzed with direct-to-consumer genetic genealogy tests more than doubled during 2017 and exceeded 12 million in 2018. Last year, an estimated 1 in 25 American adults sought out testing of personal genetic data.

House Bill 2189 passed the Senate and now awaits the governor’s signature to become law.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter