Crowe seeks to deny inheritance to those convicted of assaulting relatives

In an effort to further protect senior citizens, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) has moved to deny inheritance to those convicted of assaulting their elderly family members.

Under the current Elder Abuse and Neglect Act, a person convicted of financial exploitation, abuse or neglect of an elderly person is prohibited from benefiting from the victim’s estate. Crowe’s measure expands the law to include assault, aggravated assault, battery and aggravated battery against people older than 60.

“We hope not to merely punish cruelty, but to deter it with this law,” Crowe said. “The message for abusers should be clear: You get nothing.”

House Bill 347 passed the Senate on Thursday and awaits the governor’s signature to become law.

