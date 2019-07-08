Crowe to host informational event for seniors on fraud prevention

Crowe

Continuing her effort to protect senior citizens, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) will host a seminar from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St. in Caseyville, for constituents to learn about fraud and scam prevention.

“Scammers are learning new tricks as technology evolves, so it’s absolutely critical we keep our older population informed,” Crowe said. “This past session I created the Elder Abuse Task Force to analyze our state’s protection laws for people over 60, and I’m looking forward to helping more seniors individually.”

Financial experts from the Attorney General’s Office will be available to discuss common scams targeting older adults and answering questions on fraud protections and other elder abuse.

Although the event is primarily for seniors, tips for preventing identity theft and avoiding scams are useful for any age or group.

The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP necessary. For more information, call Tracy in Crowe’s office at (618) 251-9840.

