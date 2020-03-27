Cruising through the city: Granite City teachers participate in car parade to support students

× Expand A group holds signs of support along Nameoki Road on March 26 during the Parade Through Town For Our Kids.

A Granite City family shows its support.

Jamie Mihu’s 42nd birthday was one she will never forget.

The Frohardt Elementary teacher was part of a large parade of cars that drove through Granite City neighborhoods on March 26 to help support students. It was called The Parade Through Town For Our Kids.

“My heart was filled with happiness,” Mihu said.

Granite City schools have been closed since March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mihu said the parade was a great way to stay in touch with students during the shutdown.

“It started with the flood (in August) and all of that, and we had to make the best of that situation,” said Mihu, a 1996 GCHS graduate. “Now we have this and we’re trying to make the best out of that situation. They can dog Granite City all they want, but our community holds together for anything. Any time a tragedy happens, this city comes through and supports everything it does. I’m very proud to say that I’m from Granite City and work in Granite City.”

Mihu was one of the organizers of the parade, which had 50 cars with about 100 teachers and staff members. There were two routes in the 2 1/2-hour parade that began in a parking lot next to the old Kmart building at Nameoki Road.

“I thought it was wonderful,” said Allison Downing, a teacher at Prather Elementary. “It was a great time. It was a really great way to connect teachers and students.”

Mihu came up with the idea of the parade after seeing elementary schools in Wentzville, Mo., holding a parade several days ago. She started a Facebook page.

“It spread like wildfire,” Mihu said. “Then, we got on board with our superintendent (Jim Greenwald). Once we got that taken care of, we wanted his approval. Then, we got our police department on board as well. They were a great support, as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Pontoon Beach Police. Without their support, we wouldn’t have pulled that off.”

The parade began at 11 a.m. and ended at 1:30 p.m. It also went through Pontoon Beach and Mitchell.

“The cars were all decorated,” Mihu said. “It was a great sight to see.”

During the parade, children were holding signs inscribed with the words “thank you” and “we miss our teachers.”

“Nobody these days are used to being cooped up (at home) for this long,” Mihu said. “It was nice to get out. We did practice social distancing within our own cars. It was a great experience. I feel like we made so many kids and families happy about it.”

× Expand Frohardt Elementary teacher Jamie Mihu talks through a bullhorn before the parade.

Granite City schools

Granite City High School

Coolidge Junior High School

Grigsby Intermediate School

Frohardt Elementary School

Maryville Elementary School

Mitchell Elementary School

Prather Elementary School

Wilson Elementary School

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter