CUB, Bristow to host utility bill clinic in Godfrey

× Expand utility bill

The consumer watchdog group Citizens Utility Board and state Rep. Monica Bristow will host a clinic to help Godfrey residents potentially save hundreds of dollars a year on their utility bills. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their gas, electric and phone bills for free one-on-one consultations with CUB’s experts.

CUB’s utility bill clinic is:

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, February 14

Godfrey Village Hall

6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Co-hosted by state Rep. Monica Bristow

Registration is required. To register, contact CUB at 1-800-669-5556 or email events@citizensutilityboard.org using the subject line "Godfrey 2/14.”

CUB will give consumers information on:

How to spot unnecessary charges on natural gas, electric and phone bills.

Energy efficiency programs and rebates that can help people cut their utility bills.

Programs like Peak Time Rewards and Power Smart Pricing that can save consumers money.

How to avoid scams from alternative electric suppliers.

“Our free utility bill clinics are open to anyone interested in saving their hard-earned money and shaving unnecessary spending off their utility bills,” CUB Executive Director David Kolata said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter