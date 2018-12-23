Cultured club

× Expand Anna Dixon

EDITOR'S NOTE: Welcome to another installment of "State of the Art," a feature that will focus on local artists in a variety of mediums, including canvas, sculpture, performance art and more!

With her hometown of Alton often serving as her muse, 19-year-old Anna Dixon is on her way to becoming a successful visual artist.

“I take a lot of inspiration from Alton because I think that there’s something special about it,” Dixon said. “I find new things to love about it every time I come home. Recently, I have been creating architectural sketches of buildings in Alton.”

Now studying at Georgia’s Savannah College of Art and Design, Dixon graduated in 2017 from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton. The daughter of Craig and Katie Dixon, her postsecondary goals are to graduate as an illustration major with an advertising concentration.

Experimenting with new mediums is a part of Dixon’s schooling in Georgia, and she enjoys much of what she has worked with. “But right now, I most consistently work with acrylic paint, graphite, charcoal and watercolor,” she said.

“It’s difficult to narrow down what all my creative inspirations are, but they include my home and laughter. Humor is huge. My favorite pieces of my own artwork tend to be ones that make me laugh at myself. At the end of the day, my greatest dream for my work is for it to help someone, whether it be making them laugh, bringing back memories, or just giving someone something nice to look at.

“What makes my artwork unique are the steps I take prior to creating,” she said. “I take pride in the quality of my work, so I start with a lot of planning and sketching. I also make sure I am creating in an environment that I love. I find that my heart is more invested in what I am making when I take care in the preparation of a piece.”

Dixon notes her love for the impressionist movement as a historical influence. “I will never forget the first time I saw Vincent Van Gogh’s self-portrait at the Art Institute of Chicago. My jaw dropped. I hope to have work someday that can achieve even half of that reaction.”

Dixon recalled early memories that led her to art, including getting art supplies for Christmas, drawing in the sand at the beach, and participating in coloring contests at school.

“The turning point for me was when I was in elementary school and my grandma encouraged me to submit drawings of the weather to the newspaper,” she said. “Time and time again my weather drawings were featured in the paper, and each time they were featured I got more and more excited about my next drawing. Although I was just a kid and my weather drawings were not by any means masterpieces, it gave me the boost of confidence I needed to acknowledge myself as an artist.

“I feel very privileged to have been able to grow up in an environment that was always supportive,” Dixon said. “My parents, grandparents, teachers and friends have always encouraged my dreams and reassured me that, despite all of the difficulties that come with creative careers, everything would be worth it. And they were right. It is.”

To keep up with Dixon’s artwork, follow her on Instagram. Professional inquiries can also be made to annadixonart@gmail.com.

