Custom cake shop will open in downtown Alton

Godfrey native Anna Massalone will make her debut in downtown Alton in October as owner and operator of Dolci di Anna, a bakery specializing in custom cakes. Massalone will also serve other desserts and coffee from 7 a.m.-7 pm. at her shop, 305 State St.

Massalone, 23, started doing research on business ownership in 2017. She had a brief start-up in Edwardsville in the spring of 2020, and quickly found her niche making cakes for events such as weddings, bridal showers, birthdays, graduations and anniversary parties before COVID-19 put a halt on her plans.

“In the end, it’s working out for the best because I’m an Alton girl and I couldn’t be more excited about moving forward in my hometown,” Massalone said.

Massalone, also an artist, found a way to blend her love of creating and baking to make occasions truly special.

“What I love most about what I do is seeing people happy with my product,” she said. “I want to help create a welcoming environment.”

She added her most popular cakes have been lemon raspberry, chocolate meltdown and everything strawberry.

The English translation of the Italian word “dolci” is desserts. Massalone and her husband, Isaiah Houck, visited Italy in 2019 and she was inspired by the culture.

“I’ve learned to appreciate every ingredient I use,” she said. “My family came from Sicily and visiting the country gave me a new respect for the value of food and it’s presentation.”

Orders can be made by contacting Massalone at (618) 334-7647, annamassalone@gmail.com or via Facebook @Dolci di Anna.