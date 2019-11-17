Da Beat of a different drummer

× Expand photo by Zachary T. Boren

MiKeith Teague, also known to Riverbend residents as DJ Keith on Da Beat, has much to celebrate. Still in his 20s, he’s achieved his childhood dream of being a DJ and has become a well-known radio personality in the metro area.

From 5-10 a.m. Monday through Friday, Teague is on Z107.7’s “Jordan and Kristie in the Morning,” which Teague calls “the best morning show in the St. Louis area.” He also holds the coveted position of being the DJ for all of the Blues’ post-games.

“The St. Louis Blues reached out to me,” he said. “They checked out all of my reviews on Facebook at DJ KODB and really enjoyed my social media presence on Instagram. You can stay connected with me on Instagram at MiKeithRadio to find out any future games I will be deejaying.”

Growing up, he would regularly call his local radio station every Friday night during the countdown of the Top 10 songs in his area, and would have the opportunity to state his name and where he was from.

“I called in so often, I eventually gained a relationship with the radio station and was invited in for a visit,” Teague said. “At that moment, I knew exactly what I wanted my career to be.”

Eventually, he graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College, where he majored in radio broadcasting.

“While earning my degree, I worked for the college radio station (WLCA 89.9), which kickstarted my career and helped me to develop into the on-air talent I am today,” he said.

In addition to his success as a radio personality, he’s no stranger to receiving awards and recognition for his professional accomplishments. He was the recipient of the Readers’ Choice 2019 award, Radio Personality of the Year, in addition to the Readers’ Choice 2017 and 2018 awards, for his work at WLCA 89.9 and Z107.7.

These awards aren’t all Teague has received recognition for, however, particularly in 2019.

“I was recognized by Deliverance Temple Complex COGIC for enduring life struggles and continuing as a strong African American entrepreneur in my community,” Teague said. “I was a recipient of Deluxe Magazine’s 30 under 30, an award for 30 entrepreneurs and influencers under 30 in St. Louis.”

Also in 2019, Teague DJ-ed for the third season of Deluxe’s “Small Business Revolution,” featuring Alton. He toured with St. Louis artist Mvstermind, served as emcee for Showcase STL, and deejayed for the St. Louis Mardi Gras Bud Lite party tent.

With the holiday season just around the corner, fans can meet DJ Keith, along with his morning show cohorts, at the Salvation Army’s upcoming Toy Town at the St. Louis Galleria. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off from noon-7 p.m. Nov. 15-17. Visit the radio station’s website for more details.

“Come join Jordan, Kristie and myself and be a part of Jordan and Kristie’s Toy Town Toy Drive to benefit the Salvation Army,” Teague said. “Each year, the Salvation Army’s Toy Town helps to give local St. Louis children a very special Christmas.”

It seems Teague’s progress on the career ladder has nowhere to go but up, considering how far he’s come in such a short time and at such a young age.

“In the near future, I would like to become a program director of a radio station and deejay for my favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals,” he said. “I would also like to eventually work in the television industry.”

Teague also makes time for other opportunities, in addition to his work for Z107.7 and the St. Louis Blues. He is always willing to take on additional DJ or emcee responsibilities for weddings, birthday parties and the like.

“I specialize in playing a variety of music genres, such as pop, rock, country, gospel, hip-hop, and R&B,” he said. “I love interacting with the crowd and making sure everyone can be themselves and have a great time.”

For more information, email DJKODB@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter