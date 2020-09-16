Daiber: Allegations deserve answers from chairman

Daiber

Bob Daiber, Democratic candidate for Madison County Board Chairman, called on Chairman Kurt Prenzler to level with the public and provide clarity to unanswered questions brought up in the legal system.

In April, court documents were released alleging Prenzler appointees Doug Hulme, Steven Adler, and Rob Dorman were engaged in activities that resulted in an ongoing investigation into the Prenzler administration.

The documents further allege those three individuals accessed the email accounts of elected officials, including the state’s attorney and circuit judges. It was also alleged that Dorman attempted to gain unauthorized access to the county uuditor’s financial program.

“It is time for him to level with the public and provide answers to the questions still haunting his administration,” Daiber said. “The public deserves to know what Kurt Prenzler knew and when he knew it.”

Daiber is seeking answers to these questions:

Why did Prenzler fail to conduct an internal investigation of this behavior after his office was raided by the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force?

Did Prenzler direct his appointees to spy on fellow elected officials?

Did Prenzler direct his appointees to try to gain unauthorized access to the County Auditor’s financial program?

If Prenzler was not aware of this alleged activity, who was supervising his appointees?