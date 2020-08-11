Daiber calls for reduction in board chairman’s salary, benefits

Daiber

Bob Daiber, Democratic candidate for Madison County Board Chairman, called Monday for specific cuts to the budget of the County Board chairman’s office. The cuts proposed by Daiber would save taxpayers more than $1 million over the next four years.

Under Daiber’s proposal, the County Board would move to reduce the chairman’s salary by 20 percent and would eliminate the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund pension benefit paid for by taxpayers. Further, if elected, Daiber would forgo any county-paid health insurance benefit.

Next, Daiber would eliminate the positions of compliance manager and deputy county administrator, two new positions created during incumbent Kurt Prenzler’s administration.

Reducing the salary and benefits of the County Board Chairman and eliminating the positions of Compliance Manager and Deputy County Administrator would save taxpayers $1,000,991 over the next four years, according to Daiber’s campaign.

“The salary for the County Board chairman has become inflated and should be reduced to reflect the duties of the position,” Daiber said. “Serving in public office should be about helping residents and business owners, creating jobs, advancing the region through education and training, improving infrastructure, and providing social support programs to our communities, not high-paying salaries for an officeholder and their friends.”

“Kurt Prenzler admitted in a recent press release that property taxes are ‘out of control,’” Daiber continued. “Maybe if Prenzler wasn’t using the taxpayers’ hard-earned money to create high-paying jobs for political allies, property taxes wouldn’t be so out of control on his watch.”

“If elected chairman, I will operate county government with one experienced county administrator and will not use taxpayer money as a personal piggybank to reward political allies,” Daiber said.

“One of the primary reasons I am running for County Board chairman is my concern for the fiscal health of Madison County,” he said. “Throughout my service as regional superintendent of schools and as Marine Township supervisor, I have demonstrated a commitment to fiscal responsibility, and I firmly believe that a good leader sets an example by running their own office efficiently and effectively.”

Daiber will be sending correspondence to Madison County Finance Committee Chairman Don Moore outlining these proposed cuts to the office of County Board Chairman and asking for the immediate consideration of this fiscally responsible proposal.

“Country boards must set the salary and benefits for each prior to the election for each office,” Daiber stated. “While the current salaries are in place, the cuts are definite agenda items for my administration.”

COST REDUCTIONS PROPOSED BY BOB DAIBER

County Board Chairman (20 percent reduction in salary, elimination of pension and health benefits)

Annual Gross Salary $109,410.86 (20 percent = $21,882.17)

Annual Pension Benefit $11,488

Annual Health Insurance $14,392

Annual savings $47,763

Four-year savings $191,052

Compliance Manager (position eliminated)

Annual Gross Salary $99,049

Annual Pension Benefit $10,400

Annual Health Insurance $10,180

Annual savings $119,629

Four-year savings $478,519

Deputy County Administrator (position eliminated)

Annual Gross Salary $67,662

Annual Pension Benefit $7,404

Annual Health Insurance $7,788

Annual savings $82,854

Four-year savings $331,419

Total Four-Year Savings $1,000,991