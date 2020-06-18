Daiber calls for property tax relief

Daiber

Bob Daiber, Democratic candidate for Madison County Board chairman, issued the following statement after the board's passage of a property tax resolution:

“Passage of today’s property tax resolution by the County Board confirms again that (County Board Chairman) Kurt Prenzler is failing to deliver real property tax reform for Madison County. While this resolution would lower the maximum rate the county can levy for the general fund from .20 to .18 per $100 of assessed value ... this resolution would not result in any real savings for taxpayers next year because the county’s current levy is .163 per $100 of assessed value.”

“It is clear this is just another political stunt to aid Kurt Prenzler’s struggling re-election campaign. Prenzler used this same campaign message in 2016 to fool taxpayers into believing he was going to reduce their tax levy by 10 percent. If he was serious about helping taxpayers, Prenzler would have kept his word and reduced the levy to .15 just as he promised in his 2016 campaign.

“It is easy to make political promises to get elected, but it is a whole lot more difficult to deliver solid policy change. As chairman, I’ll focus on the work necessary to achieve real results for taxpayers, not on political headlines. That’s why, in the coming weeks, I’ll be releasing a detailed plan to provide real relief to taxpayers.

“As we struggle with the economic consequences of a global pandemic, we need more than lip service from our elected officials. If Kurt Prenzler wasn’t so distracted by the scandals and corruption of his administration, he would have time to focus on delivering real property tax reform, not just rhetoric.”

