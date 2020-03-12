Daiber cancels March 17 fundraiser because of coronavirus

Daiber

The fundraiser for Bob Daiber, candidate for Madison County Board chairman, that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Daiber issued a statement regarding the safety of people being the top priority and wanting to remain on the side of being overly cautious for the safety of others.

"We care for the health and safety of others and we want to always put people first,” he said. “We will reschedule in the very near future. We always want to be cautious and put the safety of others before the needs of our campaign.”

