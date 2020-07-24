Daiber challenges Prenzler to face voters in forums

Daiber

Following County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s failure to appear at the Alton YWCA community forum on Thursday evening, Democratic candidate Bob Daiber challenged Prenzler to commit to participate in a minimum of three community forums prior to the start of vote by mail and early voting.

“As candidates to lead Madison County, it is imperative that we face voters directly and answer their questions about our records and how we will conduct ourselves as County Board chairman,” Daiber said. “That’s why I am calling on Kurt Prenzler to commit to participate in a minimum of three community forums hosted by neutral, non-partisan organizations between Aug. 1 and Sept. 24.”

The Daiber campaign recommends that the two campaigns meet and agree on locations for these forums. Possible locations include, but are not limited to, Wilson Park in Granite City, Highland City Park in Highland, Woodland Park in Collinsville and Tri Township Park in Troy. The campaign further recommends the forums utilize the format implemented by the YWCA of Alton in which a moderator and residents asked candidates questions while residents were able to be safely spaced in their own lawn chairs throughout Haskell Park.

“The YWCA of Alton’s format proved that it is possible for candidates to appear before voters in a safe, socially distanced manner during this COVID-19 campaign season,” Daiber stated. “Utilizing an open space such as Haskell Park allowed voters to gain information directly from the candidates who had the courage to answer their questions.”

“The public should see and hear from the candidates they will be voting for this fall,” continued Daiber. “Kurt Prenzler’s failure to appear at the YWCA of Alton’s forum is just another indication of his inability to answer questions about the corruption engulfing his administration and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Madison County.”

“I look forward to hearing from Mr. Prenzler concerning his willingness to directly face the voters of Madison County, and I’m eager to again take questions from those voters,” Daiber said. “As County Board chairman, I will take responsibility for my administration, and I will never hesitate to answer questions from my constituents.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter