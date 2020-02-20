Daiber, Prenzler spar over call for ethics investigation

Daiber and Prenzler

The ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former Madison County employee Kristen Poshard has taken an unusual and expensive turn, according to Madison County Board chairman candidate Bob Daiber.

Poshard is suing the county for its failure to protect her from Phil Chapman, a Republican County Board member, who is alleged to have made unwanted sexual advances and comments directed at Poshard. Chapman is suing Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme for what Chapman claims is the illegal release of documents and materials related to the investigation of Chapman’s conduct. Chapman alleges Prenzler and Hulme had access to the confidential document, the Hackett report, because of their positions and that they abused their power.

Daiber is requesting the County Board’s Judiciary Committee launch an ethics investigation regarding the allegations made by Chapman.

“If there are facts which support Mr. Chapman’s allegations against Prenzler and Hulme, then there are clear ethics violations which must be immediately reviewed,” he said. “If the investigation proves Chapman’s allegations are true, then disciplinary action must be considered."

Leaking county information is inappropriate and violates ethical standards to which public officials should adhere, Daiber said.

“This is a very serious matter that should be addressed for the concern of the citizens of Madison County in the operation of county government,” Daiber said. “What is especially troubling is Chapman’s allegation that Prenzler and Hulme acted vindictively to try and force his resignation as an elected official. Personnel files and investigations are to be kept confidential to protect the accuser, the accused, and Madison County. Prenzler has taken a bad situation and made it much worse, especially for Madison County taxpayers.”

The Judiciary Committee has undertaken other ethics reviews in recent years. Daiber is calling upon the committee to put politics aside and get to the bottom of these troubling allegations regarding the conduct of Prenzler and Hulme.

Prenzler on Wednesday evening responded to Daiber's statement.

"I can’t comment on pending litigation, but I’m disappointed Mr. Daiber would take Phil Chapman’s side in this matter," Prenzler said in a prepared statement.

"Two and a half years ago, I received a complaint from a county employee accusing Phil Chapman of sexual harassment and stalking. That same afternoon, I confronted Chapman, when he showed up at the victim’s office to see her.

"County Administrator Doug Hulme and I escorted Chapman out of her building and confronted him in my office.

"Chapman admitted that he was trying to pursue a 'romantic relationship' with the county employee. Two days later, I asked him to resign from the county board, but he refused.

"I then appointed outside counsel to investigate the matter.

"I stand by my decisions.

"Someone with outdated views on sexual harassment like Daiber should not hold public office — he already cost the county $487,000 to settle a sexual discrimination lawsuit against him.

"Mr. Daiber should be asking Phil Chapman to resign, like I have."

Daiber has denied retaliating against a woman who worked in the Madison County Regional Office of Education, where Daiber served as regional superintendent. She filed a federal lawsuit in 2010 and a jury found Daiber retaliated against her after she complained about her pay compared to a male colleague, according to the Chicago Tribune.

