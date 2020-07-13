Daiber receives second labor endorsement

Daiber

The Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council on July 7 voted to formally endorse Bob Daiber’s Democratic candidacy for Madison County Board chair. The Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council is one of 500 state and local labor councils of the AFL-CIO and represents the interests of working people across Southwestern Illinois.

“Bob Daiber is a champion for working people,” said Scot Luchtefeld of the labor council. “Throughout his career in public service, Bob Daiber has always put the needs of working people ahead of special interests and will do so as Madison County Board chairman.”

“Bob Daiber will restore integrity and competence to Madison County government,” stated Joe Eble, the organization’s executive recording secretary. “We are proud to support his candidacy and look forward to helping him put county government back into the hands of working people.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council,” Daiber said. “This endorsement demonstrates my continued commitment to collective bargaining rights and the fair treatment of working men and women.”

“We continue to build a broad-based, grassroots coalition in this campaign,” he said. “With the help of organizations such as the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council, we will restore integrity to Madison County government and eliminate the corrupt practices that have plagued it in recent years.”

This is the second major labor endorsement Daiber has received in his campaign for Madison County Board chairman. Earlier this Spring, Daiber was endorsed by the 12th District COPE AFL-CIO.

