Daiber reflects on 12 years as regional superintendent

Bob Diaber

Bob Daiber leaves office this Friday as regional superintendent of schools in Madison County. He has served in this position since his appointment by the Madison County Board in 2007. He was elected three times to be the chief education officer of the region. This also marks Daiber’s completion of 40 years of service to public education in Madison County and the state of Illinois. He was employed by the Triad District for 28 years as a tech ed teacher and then career and technical director prior to becoming regional superintendent.

Daiber was elected president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents in 2011. He served in that capacity through a difficult time in which Gov. Pat Quinn line item vetoed the salaries for regional superintendents of schools. He worked diligently with no pay for six months to reach a compromise with the legislature to override the governor’s veto and reinstate the salary line. Daiber also oversaw the consolidation of regional offices during the redistricting process.

“The reorganization of the regional offices was one of the most stressful times of my career,” Daiber said. “It was hard to see colleagues you were close with lose their office to the reorganization.”

Over the past 12 years that he served as regional superintendent of schools, he acknowledged his greatest success was helping families who had issues with their children’s education. Daiber listed the following as key accomplishments:

The establishment of a permanent alternative school campus in Troy at Freeman School

The implementation of the STOP program to eliminate out-of-school suspensions for middle and high school students

The opening of the Pearson Vue Testing Center in Granite City to provide Metro East residents a center to attain employment credentials

Founded the beginning of Give 30 mentoring to help at-risk-youths in Madison County schools

Issuing of six building permits for new school construction in the county

“My mission as regional superintendent has been to serve the 13 districts in this county and the private/parochial schools to the best of my ability,” Daiber said. “All children deserve the opportunity to attend school in a safe learning environment. I continue to advocate that the quality of today’s education will shape tomorrow’s society.”

