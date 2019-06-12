Daiber takes aim at Madison County Board chairman seat

After falling short of the Democratic nomination for governor last spring, Bob Daiber has his sights set on a new goal.

Daiber, the outgoing Madison County regional superintendent of schools, is set to announce on Thursday his intent to seek the Democratic nomination for Madison County Board chairman. Daiber will make the official announcement at 11 a.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 309 in Collinsville.

Daiber, who lost to eventual Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the March 2018 primary, told AdVantage that the decision to run for County Board chairman, a seat currently occupied by Republican Kurt Prenzler, was one that he's pondered as he has watched Prenzler's administration navigate controversy after controversy. He also cited the opioid epidemic and other problems facing the region as issues on his mind as he throws his hat into the ring.

Daiber, 62, is a Marine resident and was the county’s regional superintendent of schools since 2007 before opting not to run for re-election last fall. Prior to that, he was a public school teacher for 28 years, and has also served as a Madison County Board member, Marine Township supervisor and as a member of the Marine Village Board.

Daiber received his undergraduate degree from Eastern Illinois University and his doctorate from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.