Dance to benefit William M. Bedell Achievement and Resource Center

× Expand Amber and P.J. Ely

The William M. Bedell Achievement and Resource Center will host its 39th annual fundraiser dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton.

This year’s dance, the largest fundraiser for the center, will be hosted by P.J. and Amber Ely. P.J. owns PJ’s Professional Detailing at 2102 State St. in Alton, and Amber works at Simmons Hanly Conroy in Alton.

The money raised from the dance, which will feature live music from Mondinband, goes toward the center’s goal to reach and help as many disabled residents in the community, as well as their families.

Tickets for the event are $20 each and are available at Julia’s Banquet Center in Eastgate Plaza. Tickets also will be available at the door. Beer and soda will be provided, as well as a cash bar.

Incorporated in 1957, the Bedell ARC is a private, nonprofit agency serving both children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It serves approximately 550 individuals on a monthly basis.

For more information, call (618) 251-2175 or Shirley at (618) 466-1070.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter