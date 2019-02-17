DAR chapter honors high school students

× Expand (From left) Kseniya Hassenplug (Mississippi Valley Christian School), Kaylee Klaustermeier (Civic Memorial High School), Stephen Hasse (Marquette Catholic High School), Carrie Price (East Alton-Wood River High School), and Regent Paula Mattix-Wand attended a Feb. 19 awards ceremony at United Methodist Village in Godfrey. Kaylee Klaustermeier was recognized for having the strongest essay. Also honored but not present were Alexa Staley (Alton High School) and Michaela Tarpey (Roxana High School).

× Expand (From left) Kaleb Stewart (Alton High School), Aubrey Robinson (East Alton-Wood River High School), Kiley Winfree (Roxana High School), Mary Jae Kirby (Civic Memorial High School), Peyton Zigrang, (Marquette Catholic High School), and Regent Paula Mattix-Wand attended a Feb. 9 awards ceremony at United Methodist Village in Godfrey. Rachel Gaworski (Mississippi Valley Christian School) was not present for the photo.

In a ceremony Feb. 19 in the chapel at United Methodist Village in Godfrey, six high school seniors were honored by the Ninian Edwards Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution as recipients of the Good Citizen Award. The award is presented by high schools to one student in the senior class who meets the following criteria:

Involvement in extracurricular activities

Contributions to the community

Preparations for further education

Demonstration of the good citizen qualities of dependability, honesty, leadership, and patriotism

The chapter honored six high school juniors Feb. 9 as recipients of the Youth Citizenship Award, presented to one student in the junior class who fulfills the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.

Chapter Regent Paula Mattix-Wand officiated, and Sandra Lyerla Christensen was the keynote speaker at both ceremonies.

