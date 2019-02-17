DAR chapter honors high school students

In a ceremony Feb. 19 in the chapel at United Methodist Village in Godfrey, six high school seniors were honored by the Ninian Edwards Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution as recipients of the Good Citizen Award. The award is presented by high schools to one student in the senior class who meets the following criteria: 

  • Involvement in extracurricular activities
  • Contributions to the community
  • Preparations for further education
  • Demonstration of the good citizen qualities of dependability, honesty, leadership, and patriotism

The chapter honored six high school juniors Feb. 9 as recipients of the Youth Citizenship Award, presented to one student in the junior class who fulfills the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.  

Chapter Regent Paula Mattix-Wand officiated, and Sandra Lyerla Christensen was the keynote speaker at both ceremonies. 

