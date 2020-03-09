Dating meets improv at "When We First Met"

× Expand Jacoby Arts Center When We First Met

Comedy improv troupe Paper Slip Theater returns to Jacoby Arts Center for a laughter-filled evening, 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 13. "When We First Met" is part improv and part love stories told by the audience.

The cast, guided by the evening’s host, Ed Reggi, takes real-life stories about falling in love to a whole new level of hilarity as the evening unfolds into comedy performed live on stage.

“Imagine if you can turn back the clock and allow everyone to see the exact moment when you met your love. And then imagine if that looked like a rock opera, or as if it was written by Shakespeare or SNL’s Tina Fey,” Reggi said. “‘When We First Met’ combines the most honest real-life situations – falling in love – and invites an audience to watch.”Paper Slip Theater is the region’s oldest professional improvisational theater company, making audiences laugh since 1999. Reggie, its founder and artistic director, is an award-winning commercial actor, director, screenwriter and producer.

Tickets are $10 at the door or at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is first come, first seated. Doors open 60 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available.

Come explore the arts at Open Art/Open Mic 7-11 p.m. Saturday, March 14, ages 14 and older unless with a parent, open art is all evening ($3 for supplies); karaoke 7-8:30 p.m.; open mic 8:30-11 p.m. Snack and cash bar available.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter