Daughters of the American Revolution chapter recognizes area high school students

The Ninian Edwards Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gives the Good Citizens Award to high school seniors who display the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

The seniors have the opportunity to write an essay for the scholarship competition. The topic for the essay was Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It. The essay asked participants to respond to the question: “You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens?”

Kathleen Tierney will be given a $100 gift card for having the strongest essay.

Taryn Geiger, Civic Memorial High School

Kathleen Tierney, East Alton-Wood River High School

Natalie Ellebracht, Marquette Catholic High School

Ashtyn Wright, Mississippi Valley Christian School

Madison Klaas, Roxana High School

The DAR Youth Citizenship Award is given to high school juniors who display the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. This award comes from the National Defense Committee, and the students are honored with a medal in recognition of the exemplary character traits they show to the community.

Jenna Bloodworth, Civic Memorial High School

Hannah Allen, East Alton-Wood River High School

Hunter Gonzalez, Marquette Catholic High School

Jeffrey Vaughn, Mississippi Valley Christian School

Bailey Isom, Roxana High School

