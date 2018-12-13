David and Goliath

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard Dave Stevens and his son, Brad, stand beside their latest creation, a 12-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty. The sculpture, made from styrofoam, clay, plaster and other materials, stands at the entrance to the New York-themed Manhattan Antique Marketplace in St. Ann, Mo.

When Dave Stevens was recently challenged to create a scale replica of the Statue of Liberty, he went above and beyond to ensure his version of the iconic landmark was an accurate representation.

Just as Lady Liberty represents a melting pot of cultures, Stevens’ version is made up of everything but the kitchen sink — wood, styrofoam, clay, screen wire, car bondo, plaster, cardboard ... even a little duct tape.

But looking at the finished project, it is apparent that it’s anything but a cobbled mess. Stevens, who lives in Maryville but has spent most of his life in Godfrey, meticulously ensured every detail in the 12-foot replica was spot-on.

“She has chains and shackles at her feet that she has broken free of,” he says as he scrolls through a series of cellphone photos of the building process. “A lot of people don’t even know those are there. But they are, so I had to add them.”

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard A saxophone carved out of a grain of rice

The rice painter — ‘It’s alright to be little bitty’

That attention to detail has colored Dave’s work since his young days as an artist. Actually, it has to be there — he is probably best known for his ability to create paintings on grains of rice ... something that landed him on the national talk show “CBS This Morning.”

“It started out as a joke and a dare, really,” he says during a tour of his large, five-bedroom home, where the last three years have been spent on renovations that are constant reminders of his artistic touch — from paintings hanging in the living room to the hidden motorized storage panels for belts, ties and scarves that emerge from the closet walls on command.

“One day, we were sitting at the table and my wife at the time was working on ceramic Christmas ornaments,” he says. “I took my little worry stone out of my pocket, grabbed one of her brushes and started painting an island in the ocean.”

And that is how it started. Before long, Stevens was painting landscapes, people, even animals on rocks of all shapes and sizes (“I was ahead of my time,” he says, laughing. “I was a rock painter before it was the ‘in’ thing”).

“A guy saw my work, and told me, ‘Yeah, that’s great, but the day you paint the Statue of Liberty on a grain of rice, that I will buy,’” he says.

Not one to turn away a challenge, no matter how unusual, Dave got to work right away and painted the landmark in detail on a grain of rice, down to the spikes of the crown and the lighted torch.

That creation wound up on display on Liberty Island in the Statue of Liberty museum.

“An Associated Press writer was driving through Illinois and heard about me and my rice painting,” he says. “He contacted me and did the story, and it went everywhere. ‘CBS This Morning’ saw the piece and flew me out to New York, where I did the show and showed my piece before donating it to the museum.”

Dave’s petite paintings aren’t limited to rice; he also creates entire landscapes on matte paintings the size of a penny, and one of his favorite pieces is a tiny woodpecker carved out of a matchstick.

And his newest series of “slight-of-hand” art isn’t really all that new at all.

“About 30 years ago, I carved out a walnut and built a small ship inside,” he says. “I found it recently while unpacking boxes and it inspired me to pick up where I left off.”

The first of the renewed line is a pecan pirate ship, a 10-hour project less than 3 inches tall but detailed down to the rigging and steps to a lower deck, surrounded by choppy water and even a few sharks.

“A black pearl is next on my list,” he says excitedly. “It will be patterned after the ship in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ down to the tattered black sails.

“They make toothpicks in different sizes. The ones I used in the pecan are a little too big to scale for the mast of the ship, but that was all I had. Well, now I have found some really tiny toothpicks and I am looking forward to seeing how the next one turns out.”

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Piasa Bird, on the bluffs overlooking the Great River Road, has been painted by Dave Stevens twice since the late 1990s.

The Piasa Bird — ‘I’m goin’ big time’

While much of Dave’s work needs a magnifying glass to see, when he goes big, he goes big, as his work on the iconic Piasa Bird attests.

After all, you can’t go much bigger with your art than 24 feet tall and 48 feet wide.

“During the time in the late ‘90s when the bird was gone, a dedicated group had a meeting to see about getting it back up on the bluffs,” he says. “I heard about the meeting, so I went and volunteered to be the guy to paint it.

“I didn’t want money; I just wanted the bragging rights.”

In the dark of night, a small crew set up a large projector and while the shadow of the bird was on the bluff, a white polymer-based paint was applied over the entire area as a base coat. A fundraiser followed, where area residents could pay $25 to go up in a lift and paint a brush stroke.

“That way, everyone felt like they were involved in the process,” he says. “Then it was my job to go up and do the actual painting.

“I used 41 cans of black spray paint over 11 hours to outline the entire thing; every feather. I had a sketch at my feet, and I would swing out, look at the bluff and pick out a spot, swing back in and spray that spot. It was tedious, but I was glad to say that I was able to freelance the whole thing.”

In all, the process took him two weeks.

Nine years later, he did it again.

“Kids were out vandalizing with roofing tar,” he says. “They were going to use it to make torches, but they didn’t read close enough to know it was non-flammable, so they got mad and threw globs of tar onto the Piasa Bird.”

Using a fairly new process, the city utilized dry-ice sandblasting to repair the damage, shooting pellets made of carbon dioxide in its solid form onto the bluff, chipping the tar off the painting little by little.

“Since it was dry ice, there was no water mess to have to clean up,” Dave recalls.

This time, he added a bit of heart to the painting, including his children’s names in the left eye of the creature, as well as a profile of Chief Ouatoga in full headdress.

“If you have a telephoto lens, you can find them,” he says, smirking.

× Expand The numerals on the Statue of Liberty’s tablet were baked and then attached to the statue for authenticity. The statue, seen here during the building process, is made from styrofoam, clay and wood.

Statue of Liberty — ‘I live the American dream’

This summer, an ambitious project in St. Ann, Mo., to turn a former Schnucks location into the Manhattan Antique Marketplace needed just the right addition to set the scene.

“The theme of the business is Manhattan in New York,” says Lindsey Richert, the manager and visionary behind the project (and Dave’s stepdaughter). “All of the aisles of the antique mall have New York street names, and there is going to be a coffee and snack shop, a farmers market and a room for events. We wanted a Statue of Liberty here to greet people as they entered.”

It was the type of project Dave had never before attempted, so of course he was on board, enlisting the help of his son, Brad (who also modeled the hands).

“It was a learning curve, to say the least,” he says. “I used to like to get (a project) done in a day, sign it and be done with it. As I get older, I have more patience now to take on the bigger challenges.”

The pedestal, consisting of plywood made to resemble brick, took four days to build, while Lady Liberty took up the next two months.

While formidable in size, she actually only weighs about 40 pounds.

“A good part of her is styrofoam,” Dave says. “I got laminated blocks of styrofoam, took a soldering gun and put wire in it, bent it to where I needed and used it as a heat gun and carved out the (shape).”

Other materials were used for various parts of the statue, including clay for the toes and plaster for the hands. For the face, it took three attempts, with the artist finally using aluminum foil to sculpt the features before baking and placing on the styrofoam head. Her hair was created with drywall mud.

The working torch was made from ordinary household items, including a paper towel roll, an orange juice carton, cardboard, and a flickering light bulb.

“When we attached her upraised arm, it wasn’t exact,” Dave says. “It was a little too short and a little too far out, so I had to cut the shoulder. I did a little surgery and lengthened it a little, ran dowel sticks through it, then reattached it using duct tape.”

Today, his creation welcomes customers as they come inside, just as the real statue greets arriving newcomers on Ellis Island.

At 60, Dave shows no sign of slowing down, juggling freelance work, side projects and his own computer business. But one thing is consistent in everything in which he has his hands — it will have some sort of artistic flair (including the unique painting he used to propose to his wife, Dianne).

“Growing up, I didn’t know I had any kind of abilities, but I always wanted to sit down with my crayons and create something,” he says. “I got it from both of my parents. My mom was always into arts and crafts; she was a seamstress and could make anything on a sewing machine. She belonged to a craft club where you would get a project every month, and she and I would sit down and do them together.

“My dad was the mechanic and electronics guru. He would fix everybody’s stuff, and to this day, if it’s broken, I will try to fix anything.”

To see more of Stevens’ work, visit ricepainter.com.

