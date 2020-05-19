Davidsmeyer promotes fast-track construction grants

Davidsmeyer

Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer is encouraging local municipalities, park districts and schools to take advantage of fast-track construction grants being doled out by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“DCEO is offering construction grants ranging from $500,000 to $5 million for shovel-ready projects through Rebuild Illinois to kick-start Illinois’ economy,” Davidsmeyer said. “Grant proposals will be accepted and funded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“The last day to submit a grant proposal is Monday, June 15.”

Eligible uses include a wide range of public infrastructure improvement projects, including projects that entail new construction and/or significant renovation or improvements of:

· Publicly owned buildings, facilities, and parks

· Publicly owned industrial and commercial sites

· Waste disposal systems

· Water and sewer line extensions

· Water distribution and purification facilities

· Gas and electric utility extensions

· Dredging of waterways

· Rail, air, or water port improvements

· ADA-compliant sidewalks, curb and gutters

· Previously unimproved WPA streets

· Other public infrastructure capital improvements

“I encourage local units of government and schools to take advantage of this grant opportunity,” Davidsmeyer said. “This is a great way to improve our local infrastructure and stimulate the economy that has been ravished by COVID-19.”

