Davidsmeyer publicizes new state laws

A number of new laws will ring in the New Year in Illinois.

More than 250 new laws, from increased penalties for crimes committed in places of worship to insurance coverage of tick-borne illnesses, are included in Illinois’ new laws.

A list of new laws can be found at Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer’s website.

“Most new laws go into effect on January 1 of a new year,” Davidsmeyer said. “This year’s list of new laws is as diverse as Illinois. Some of these new laws I was happy to support, while many of them I was disappointed to see pass.”

“While that is the case, I think that it is important for everyone to know the new laws and find out more about how they will be affected. If anyone has any questions, I hope that they will take the time to call me.”

