Deadline approaching for Women of Distinction nominations

Women of Distinction

As part of YWCA of Alton’s commitment to empowering women and girls, the organization celebrates and honors women and student leaders each year at the Women of Distinction event. The honorees represent a diversity of women’s interests, talents and achievements and support the mission of the YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Since 1991, more than 280 honorees have been celebrated for their accomplishments and contributions, and hundreds of their supporters attend the Women of Distinction event to show appreciation for these phenomenal women. This year’s event will be Thursday, May 9, at The Commons on the Lewis and Clark Community College Campus in Godfrey.

YWCA of Alton invites the public to participate in the following ways:

Nominate an extraordinary woman to be honored before the Feb. 27 deadline

Urge a female student to apply for the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship before the Feb. 28 deadline

Attend the Women of Distinction Celebratory Dinner on Thursday, May 9, at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons with family and friends

Become a sponsor for the Women of Distinction event

Advertise your business or show support to an honoree at the Women of Distinction event

Purchase a raffle ticket from YWCA board members and staff with cash prize winners announced at the Women of Distinction event

Make a donation to YWCA of Alton on behalf of the 2019 Women of Distinction program

Nomination packages are available online, by contacting YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 or stopping by at 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

YWCA is also receiving applications for the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders scholarships through Feb. 28. Two $1,000 renewable scholarships will be awarded this year, with funding primarily derived from the Women of Distinction Academy. Since 1991, YWCA of Alton has distributed approximately 83 scholarships. Scholarship applications may be obtained by contacting high school counselors or contacting YWCA of Alton.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter